Traders Purchase High Volume of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Put Options (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 17,566 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,552% compared to the average volume of 1,063 put options.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.40.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,196,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,643,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,786,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKT opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.44 million, a PE ratio of -323.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.