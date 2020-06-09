Weyerhaeuser Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,735 put options on the company. This is an increase of 918% compared to the typical volume of 760 put options.

Shares of WY stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 226,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after buying an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.