Invesco Mortgage Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 22,276 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,140% compared to the typical volume of 1,797 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 78,555 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,069,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $697.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

