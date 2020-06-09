Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,290 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,333% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,180 shares of company stock worth $124,289 and sold 122,776 shares worth $2,025,642. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $9,589,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

