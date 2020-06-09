USDX Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. USDX has a market capitalization of $602,155.47 and approximately $1,144.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000290 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003635 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002302 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,034 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.