IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Cobinhood, Gate.io and OKEx. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $687.88 million and approximately $19.40 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00201987 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit, CoinFalcon, Exrates, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, OKEx, FCoin and Ovis. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

