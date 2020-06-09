ION (ION) Market Capitalization Hits $381,573.26

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, ION has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $381,573.26 and $100.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005909 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,055,071 coins and its circulating supply is 13,155,071 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

