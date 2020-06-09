Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Cap Hits $31,295.20

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 43.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $31,295.20 and $17.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 46.8% against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.86 or 0.05818595 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

