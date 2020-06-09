EverGreenCoin (EGC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $276,667.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00800529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00032642 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018342 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00179294 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00166705 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 79.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001598 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,307,539 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

