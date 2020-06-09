Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $449,748.01

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $449,748.01 and approximately $382.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.01960091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00178440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00121287 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

