Manna 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Manna has traded 40% lower against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $239,963.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003791 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,649.49 or 0.99752199 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,731,550 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,998 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

