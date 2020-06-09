Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 46,314 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 292,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 158.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.45. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

