Zacks: Analysts Expect PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.45 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

PDSB opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.83. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

