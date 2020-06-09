-$0.70 EPS Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). SeaSpine posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.09% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other SeaSpine news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SeaSpine by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

