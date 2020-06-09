$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $13,206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in LexinFintech by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

