Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $77,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,219 shares of company stock worth $884,094. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

PHR opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

