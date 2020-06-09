Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics also posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ekso Bionics.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

