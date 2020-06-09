-$0.89 EPS Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to report earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($0.91). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

MIRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $469.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,566 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 145,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 118,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

