-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 1.90. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,159.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary A. Laschinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,221.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $199,697 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Veritiv by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.