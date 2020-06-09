Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 125.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,037 shares of company stock valued at $18,034,873 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Etsy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,946,000. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.