$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.63. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.08. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.