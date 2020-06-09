Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.