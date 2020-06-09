Brokerages Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.04. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

RYI opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $217,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at $707,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 32,829 shares of company stock valued at $154,653. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 670,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 254,387 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 500,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 126,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 105,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

