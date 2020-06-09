Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

EVLO stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

