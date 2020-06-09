Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.59

Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.74. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 4,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Deswell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.88% of Deswell Industries worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

