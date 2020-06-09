Royalty Pharma plc Plans $1.9 Billion IPO for June 17th (RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is planning to raise $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, June 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 70,000,000 shares at $25.00-$28.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Royalty Pharma plc generated $1.9 billion in revenue and $2.1 billion in net income. The company has a market-cap of $15.8 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Evercore ISI, Cowen and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey were co-managers.

Royalty Pharma plc provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry. Since our founding in 1996, we have been pioneers in the royalty market, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. We have assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles us to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies, including Imbruvica, Januvia, Kalydeco, Trikafta, Truvada, Tysabri and Xtandi. “.

Royalty Pharma plc was founded in 1996 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 110 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022, US and can be reached via phone at (212) 883-0200 or on the web at http://www.royaltypharma.com.

