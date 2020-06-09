CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.29. CompX International shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 8,500 shares trading hands.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CompX International by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in CompX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CompX International in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CompX International by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CompX International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

About CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

