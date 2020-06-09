Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTO. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of VSTO opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.24. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

