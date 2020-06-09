Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,566.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,404.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,032.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

