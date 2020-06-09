Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €66.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €66.00 ($74.16) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays set a €57.50 ($64.61) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($36.52) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.18 ($56.38).

ZAL opened at €62.90 ($70.67) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($56.02). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.19.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Analyst Recommendations for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vista Outdoor to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vista Outdoor to Hold
Amazon.com Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
Amazon.com Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zalando a €66.00 Price Target
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zalando a €66.00 Price Target
ASOS Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
ASOS Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
Barclays Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor
Barclays Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor
Warburg Research Analysts Give Bertrandt a €39.00 Price Target
Warburg Research Analysts Give Bertrandt a €39.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report