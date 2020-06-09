Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €66.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €66.00 ($74.16) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays set a €57.50 ($64.61) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($36.52) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.18 ($56.38).

ZAL opened at €62.90 ($70.67) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($56.02). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.19.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

