ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 3,600 ($45.82) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,300 ($29.27) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,225.29 ($41.05).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,100 ($39.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,773 ($48.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,688.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,750.68.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) by GBX 21.80 ($0.28). Equities analysts predict that ASOS will post 8096.9997586 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($35.29) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($63,528.06). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,100 ($26.73) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000,000 ($26,727,758.69).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.