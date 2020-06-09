Barclays Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €50.00 ($56.18) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.44 ($45.44).

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €38.21 ($42.93) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of €17.12 ($19.24) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($54.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

