Warburg Research Analysts Give Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) a €39.00 Price Target

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) received a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDT. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.40 ($38.65).

Get Bertrandt alerts:

ETR:BDT opened at €40.15 ($45.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.68. Bertrandt has a fifty-two week low of €25.00 ($28.09) and a fifty-two week high of €66.90 ($75.17). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.