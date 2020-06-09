Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €17.20 ($19.33) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.92 ($19.01).

FRA:DTE opened at €15.19 ($17.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.06. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($20.37).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

