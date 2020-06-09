Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $122.34

Air Liquide SA (EPA:AI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.34 and traded as high as $127.75. Air Liquide shares last traded at $127.45, with a volume of 947,570 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €122.34.

Air Liquide Company Profile (EPA:AI)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

