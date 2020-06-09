Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,300.76

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,300.76 and traded as high as $1,348.00. Hill & Smith shares last traded at $1,296.00, with a volume of 60,574 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,169.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,300.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 942 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,484.60 ($37,526.54).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

