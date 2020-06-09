IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.11

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.11 and traded as high as $69.18. IP Group shares last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 1,259,633 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IP Group from GBX 73 ($0.93) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on IP Group from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The company has a market cap of $684.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.11.

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

