Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $313.70

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $313.70 and traded as high as $356.80. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $350.20, with a volume of 839,817 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on DOM. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 275.63 ($3.51).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 313.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.07.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.