Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.79

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $7.14. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 1,640,253 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on LUN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.19.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.79.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.