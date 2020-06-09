Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.97

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.97 and traded as high as $153.23. Centamin shares last traded at $147.95, with a volume of 8,120,911 shares.

CEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Panmure Gordon upped their target price on Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.41) to GBX 131 ($1.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.19) to GBX 184 ($2.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 160 ($2.04)) on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Centamin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 159.25 ($2.03).

Get Centamin alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.