Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,811.48

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,811.48 and traded as high as $1,884.00. Diploma shares last traded at $1,859.00, with a volume of 148,069 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPLM. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($21.95) to GBX 1,460 ($18.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($22.59) to GBX 1,370 ($17.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,580 ($20.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt raised Diploma to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.00) to GBX 1,850 ($23.55) in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diploma to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($22.40) to GBX 1,850 ($23.55) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Diploma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.57 ($20.47).

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 33.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,745.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,811.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

