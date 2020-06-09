Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.28. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 54,177 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 million and a PE ratio of 70.00.

About Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

