Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Phoenix Tree has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of Phoenix Tree stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50. Phoenix Tree has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $13.90.

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience.

