Phoenix Tree (DNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Phoenix Tree has set its Q1 2020
Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of Phoenix Tree stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50. Phoenix Tree has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $13.90.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience.

