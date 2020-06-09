MAN (FRA:MAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.39

Shares of Man SE (FRA:MAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.39 and traded as high as $45.40. MAN shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 11,205 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €43.48 and a 200-day moving average of €42.39.

MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

