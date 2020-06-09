Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Earth Search Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Earth Search Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

About Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE)

Earth Search Sciences, Inc, through its subsidiary, General Synfuels International, Inc, focuses on the development of technology for the extraction of oil and gas from oil shale. The company is headquartered in Lakeside, Montana.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Search Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Search Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MAN Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.39
MAN Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.39
Northern Graphite Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14
Northern Graphite Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14
Earth Search Sciences Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Earth Search Sciences Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
New Millennium Iron Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06
New Millennium Iron Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Torstar Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43
Torstar Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43
Cohen & Company Inc Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Cohen & Company Inc Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report