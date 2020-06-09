New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. New Millennium Iron shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 409,800 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that New Millennium Iron Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

