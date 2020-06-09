Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.63. Torstar shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 689,162 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Torstar from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74.

Torstar Company Profile (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

