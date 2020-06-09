Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.82. Suncorp Group shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 4,426,418 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.06, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86.

In other Suncorp Group news, insider Ian Hammond purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$7.89 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,350.00 ($83,936.17). Also, insider Douglas McTaggart purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$8.63 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of A$103,560.00 ($73,446.81). Insiders acquired 33,100 shares of company stock worth $277,786 over the last ninety days.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

