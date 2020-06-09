Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.39

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $11.57. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canterbury Park during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Canterbury Park by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MAN Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.39
MAN Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.39
Northern Graphite Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14
Northern Graphite Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14
Earth Search Sciences Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Earth Search Sciences Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
New Millennium Iron Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06
New Millennium Iron Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Torstar Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43
Torstar Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43
Cohen & Company Inc Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Cohen & Company Inc Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report