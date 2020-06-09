Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.39

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $11.57. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canterbury Park during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Canterbury Park by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.