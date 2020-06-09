BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.62. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 45,300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BSQUARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.74.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 42.72% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic bought 67,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,465.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,629 shares of company stock valued at $110,865. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.